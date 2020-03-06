_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 6, 2020 - A college student has inspired so many people after she posted photos of what she does to pay bills.





The curvy lady has a killer body that she can use to lure sponsors to sex in exchange for money but she hawks sachet water in a busy market.





She uses the money to buy text books and pay bills.





“I sell pure water to buy text books for myself in school and sometimes use it to pay bills.”





“I go to the market every Friday evening, Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon after church.”





“I enjoy doing it since I get money for one or two text books in 2 days.”





“I prefer doing this rather than sleeping with men for money.”





“Yes I slay but guess what, it’s pure water business,” she posted on social media and shared photos busy at work.



