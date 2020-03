If he ejaculates before his five minutes is up, it’s up for him to decide whether he still wants to continue. If he wants to continue,he tops up and I allow him to have another go. He won’t pay the same amount he did for a short time earlier. I offer him a discounted rate because he has ejaculated prematurely. I feel sorry for him and ask him to add even just USD$2 to get the worth of his money .”