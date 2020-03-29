_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 29, 2020 -As economy continues to tumble across the world, the number of young women who have turned to sex work to earn a living have increased at an alarming rate.





Some parade themselves in the streets at night and engage law enforcers in cat and mouse games while others sell their flesh at the comfort of their houses through online prostitution websites.





Since prostitution business has become competitive, some sex workers devise various tactics and tricks to beat the competition and make more money.





A sex worker who is experienced in the trade has revealed how she lures men to bed and make them pay more.





In a video circulating online, the sex worker claims that she makes most of her clients pay more than they intend to by making them ejaculate before they have quenched their thirst.

She says she easily does this by tightening her vaginal muscles during sex.





“For most men, I need to squeeze my vaginal muscles so that they ejaculate quickly. I just squeeze my lower muscles and he just groans and ejaculates.

If he ejaculates before his five minutes is up, it’s up for him to decide whether he still wants to continue. If he wants to continue, he tops up and I allow him to have another go. He won’t pay the same amount he did for a short time earlier. I offer him a discounted rate because he has ejaculated prematurely. I feel sorry for him and ask him to add even just USD$2 to get the worth of his money .”





