_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 30, 2020- Dennis Itumbi is not losing sleep over his recent sacking as one of the Directors of the now defunct Presidential Service Communications Unit (PSCU)





President Uhuru, through the Head of Civil Service, abolished the Public Service Communications Unit popularly known as PSCU.





Consequently, Dennis Itumbi, who was the unit's Director and four others - Eric Ng’eno, James Kinyua, David Nzioka and John Ndolo were rendered redundant.











After the dismissal, a fan accused Itumbi of doing little to help young people when he had the opportunity.





The fan by the name Frank Ojwang, went on to accuse Itumbi of choosing personal gains and fame while working at State House.





However, Itumbi hit back saying that he had a life and fame before the lucrative job.





"@dennisitumbi had a good opportunity to advocate for the youth, he chose his tummy and fame ,” wrote Ojwang,





To which Itumbi responded:





“@frank_Ojwang I never headed the Youth Docket at any one time. Fame and life I had long before GOK ,”



