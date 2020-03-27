_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 27, 2020 - Veteran US rapper has shared his ordeal after testing positive for Coronavirus which has paralysed normal activities across the world.





The Geto Boys rapper revealed via a livestream that he had been sick for weeks, in-and-out of treatments but officially got his results on Wednesday night.





He detailed how the coronavirus is brutal and what it does to the respiratory system.





“This whole three weeks has been an ordeal.”





“It’s the craziest shit I’ve ever seen in my life.”





“I’ve been to the point where I felt like I was gonna die.”





“I threw up so much until it was like hot sauce, your gases and acids in your stomach is hot, I had no food in my stomach, it was just coming up like bile,’





‘I couldn’t breathe.”





“It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs, three or four days later my kidneys fail, three or four days after they tell me I can’t move, I’m quarantined.”





“They tell me I can’t go and see my kids.”





He went on to advise people to take the pandemic seriously, saying:





“I don’t see how nobody can even want to play them games, I don’t want to have fun that bad, where it could take my life.”





While he is still in quarantine at his house, he believes he has finally recovered from the virus.





With the end in sight after such an excruciating experience, he joked:





“I’m finna go fucking live now, man!”





“Like skydiving and shit, I’m gonna go do that.”





“We’ll go on a safari trip.”





The United States has reported over 80,000 coronavirus cases and over 1,200 deaths.



