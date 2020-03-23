_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 23, 2020 - Celebrated Kenyan female Disc Jockey, DY Peirra Makena, is among individuals under mandatory quarantine after she arrived from the US last weekend.





Yesterday, Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe directed all Kenyans arriving in the country from countries with reported coronavirus cases to undergo mandatory self-quarantine at a designated Government facility and at their own cost.





Taking to Instagram, the mother of one stated that she feels bad that she cannot see her daughter though she has spoken to her and she didn’t take it well.





She also divulged that she’s on self-isolation at her house and thanked her friends and neighbors for checking on her albeit from a distance.





“ Felt better yesterday. Still can’t sleep at night. Spoke to my baby.. And she is not taking it well. It's terrible... I feel bad that I can't see her yet.





“Staying in the house is weird though… but thanks to my friends who have been checking up and even coming downstairs to wave at me🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 crazy uh!? ” she wrote.



