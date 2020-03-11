_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - Dating nowadays, especially in Nairobi, where casual sex is the order of the day can be an extreme sport.





It appears there’s no lady out there willing to be faithful to one man - they all want to have their cake and eat it too.





This guy learned this the hard way after he busted his girlfriend - he had invested on so much financially and emotionally, cheating and her response nearly gave him a heart attack.





Guys, be careful, this streets aren’t safe!





See the screenshot and reaction below.















