Thursday March 5, 2020- Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has maintained that he is still the city governor despite surrendering it to President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Last week the governor relinquished key functions to the national government after signing an agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House.





The functions surrendered by Mr Sonko included Health, transport and public works, utilities and ancillary, planning, and development services.





Critics argue that relinquishing these key roles renders Mr Sonko powerless and a mere figurehead.





However, Sonko has maintained that he is still the governor even though he has ceded vital functions to the national government.





Sonko who has barred from office over corruption cases said just like any other Kenyan, he is innocent until proved guilty.





“I want to talk to the great people of Nairobi and tell them that I am still the governor of Nairobi. I can see the public participation has started. Even though I will not go into details of those particular issues,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST


























































