Sunday March 1, 2020 -Leader of Majority in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reggae will be stopped if proponents of the initiative fail to address issues facing common mwananchi.





Speaking immediately after he stole the show at Kinoru Stadium on Saturday, Murkomen, who is also Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, said some of leaders singing BBI songs are peddling falsehoods and are not sincere.





"We were elected to do what we can, help solve issues of the public. Money was allocated to do so, therefore, stop lying to Kenyans that the BBI, will solve the economy,” he stated.





Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria then left the rally midway, causing a huge section of the crowd to follow them out.





Later, Murkomen was overheard telling lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi that he is the real Joshua after he was followed by a huge crowd in Meru County.





“It was not my fault your honour, the crowd wanted to go to Canaan and fancied a real Joshua," the vocal senator responded to Ahmednasir after he said he committed an offense by moving out with an entire crowd at Kinoru Stadium.



