Monday, March 23, 2020 - Kilifi Deputy Governor, Gideon Saburi, is under siege following information that he disregarded the Government’s order to self-quarantine immediately after arriving from Germany on March 5th.





Saburi continued to roam freely, mingling with several leaders in the Coast region until Saturday, March 21st when he was placed under forced quarantine.





This was after he exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus.





While Health CS Mutahi Kagwe did not make his test results public, he revealed that Saburi will be charged in accordance with the Public Health’s Act once he’s out of the woods.





Consequently, Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, has said he will remain on self-quarantine for fourteen days as a precautionary measure after mingling with his deputy.





All the Kilifi County staff have also been placed on a 14-day mandatory quarantine.





One of the staff recorded this video slamming Saburi for deliberately putting several lives at risk calling him a ‘killer’





Watch the video below.