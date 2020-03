They were so proud of me. Three days to exam, a professor sent me some papers to revise and told me he understood that I was taking care of my sick child. When I went to the classroom, I was confident and moreover, the exams came from the papers that the professor had sent to me. I passed the exams and I actually graduated last week. I am so happy and I give all the thanks to Daktari for helping me in my time of need.