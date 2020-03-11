_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - When former President Mwai Kibaki won the Presidency in 2002, one of his major plans was to link the city of Nairobi to the industrial town of Thika.





With the help a Sh 28 billion loan from China, Kibaki’s Government embarked on one of the most challenging road building projects in Kenya’s history, they built Thika Super Highway, which according to many engineers was a masterpiece.





Kibaki, who is in his sunset years, inaugurated the 50 kilometers superhighway in November 2012.





According to Chinese Engineers, the road’s ‘shelf-life’ was 50 years since they built it using China’s most advanced technology in road building.





However, despite that assurance, Kenya National Highway (KENHA) bosses are destroying the highway notwithstanding it being in a good condition.





The company contracted to destroy the highway is Debroso Construction Limited owned by Aden Duale’s brothers.





The company is shoddily re-carpeting the highway.





Impeccable sources say Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, and KENHA boss, Wangai Ndirangu, are behind the tender so that they can pocket billions in kickbacks.





“Why should you be sitting in the office while Thika road is being messed up by the contractor who's recarpeting?? stop misuse of public resources on very substandard works,” Gilbert Mwangi asks.



