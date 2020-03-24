_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - Hot 96 FM presenter, Annitah Raey, is on the receiving end from netizens over her latest tweet.





The bubbly, happy-go-lucky radio host took to twitter to say that men should post dick pics on social media so that women can body shame them how they look.





A ruthless tweep called her out for using her platform to amplify trash instead of addressing serious issues affecting the country.





See her post and the ruthless tackle she received.