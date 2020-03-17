_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 17, 2020 -Scientists and medics in the United States have come up with a vaccine against novel coronavirus.





On Monday, The US National Institutes of Health, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, conducted the first vaccine on 45 patients to establish whether or not it would be effective in countering the disease that has been declared a global pandemic.





According to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the test was an important milestone in the quest to combat the spread of the virus which has grounded normal operations in many countries across the world.





The test was conducted on 45 males and non-pregnant females between the ages of 18 and 55.





The medics, however, said the treatment may not be readily available even after the test noting the vaccination would not be fit for mass use for another 12 to 18 months.





"It's been made to a very high standard, using things that we know are safe to use in people and those taking part in the trial will be very closely monitored. This is very fast but it is a race against the virus, not against each other as scientists, and it's being done for the benefit of humanity," Infectious disease expert John Tregoning told journalists.



