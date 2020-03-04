_________________________

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - Kenyan midfielder, Victor Wanyama, has called time on his 7-year stint in the English Premier League after he joined MLS outfit, Montreal Impact.





The Harambee Stars captain became the first East African player to feature in the English Premier League when he joined Southampton in 2013 for a reported record breaking 12 million pounds (Sh1.2 billion) transfer from Celtic.





He had a good spell at the Saints and in 2016, he joined Tottenham for another record 15 million pounds (Sh1.5 billion) and signed a lucrative five-year deal where he was earning Sh1 million a day.





However, a series of niggling knee injuries saw him drop down the pecking order and eventually fell out of favor with the powers that be at Spurs.





At some point, former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino stated that handing Wanyama game time will be like a ‘charity’ session.





Kenyans have been dissecting his decline with city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, stating that Wanyama lied about his real age and his persistent injuries are due to old age.





See his post and reaction below.