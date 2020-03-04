_________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis , love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or site: www.mugwenudoctors.com

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis , love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or site: www.mugwenudoctors.com ______________________

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has hit out at those who have been trolling his eldest daughter, Saumu, after she fell pregnant again for a different man.





The mother of one is currently dating Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, who promised to marry her before the year ends.



She is heavily pregnant with the Senator’s child.



The embattled Governor indicated that he is not ashamed in any way by the second pregnancy of his daughter despite social media reports.