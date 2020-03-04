_________________________
Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has hit out at those who have been trolling his eldest daughter, Saumu, after she fell pregnant again for a different man.
The mother of one is currently dating Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, who promised to marry her before the year ends.
She is heavily pregnant with the Senator’s child.
The embattled Governor indicated that he is not ashamed in any way by the second pregnancy of his daughter despite social media reports.
“I am so so glad that my grand Dorraa Sasha will soon have a kid Sis."
"Haters talk during the day but sleep at night and life goes on as usual" Sonko posted on his official page.
The Governor’s daughter has a habit of exchanging men like clothes.
She sired her first kid with an upcoming politician from Murang’a called Ben Gatu before they parted ways.
She is currently involved in an affair with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and we don't know how long it will last.
