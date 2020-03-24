_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 24, 2020 – The Government has released a list of hotels where Kenyans arriving from abroad will be in quarantine for 14 days to contain the virus.





Making the announcement on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said all those coming into the country between Sunday and Wednesday, March 25th, will undergo mandatory quarantine at a Government designated facility at the passenger’s own expense.





The expense range from Sh 2,000 to Sh 9,000 per day.





Here is a list of hotels and Government institutions where Kenyans coming from foreign countries will stay for 14 days.