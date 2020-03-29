_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday March 29, 2020 -Deputy President William Ruto has spoken about incidences of police brutality witnessed on Friday and Saturday when the country went for curfew from 7 pm to 5 am.





Taking to his Twitter page on Saturday, March 28, Ruto said the purpose of the 7pm-5am curfew is to ensure new coronavirus infections are minimised, and, therefore, all Kenyans must obey the president’s order.





The DP also urged police officers to “act firmly, but with restraint” as the law enforcement agents enforce a curfew directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Wednesday.





“Fellow citizens,the corona pandemic is serious,VERY SERIOUS.The GoK curfew (partial lockdown) is meant to curtail movement so as to reduce spread of virus. Us All MUST comply with the terms of curfew without EXCEPTION. Law enforcers MUST act firmly but with restraint & civility,” Ruto said on Twitter.



