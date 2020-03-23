_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

A video of a male teacher having sex with a female student in the classroom has surfaced on social media.





In the short clip, the randy teacher is seen working on the student on top of a desk without a care in the world.





The two had locked themselves in the classroom and from their carelessness, they were certain nobody knew what they were up to





However, somebody must have caught wind of their intentions and planted a camera in the classroom.





Cases of teachers having sex with their students are common despite efforts by the Teachers Service Commission to weed out randy teachers preying on their students.





Every year, several randy teachers are dismissed for defiling students and it seems this madness will not end anytime soon.





Watch the shocking video below.