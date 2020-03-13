_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 13, 2020 - This video showing the moment a hungry leopard stole food from the mouth of a crocodile has wowed many.





In the video that was filmed in South Luangwa National Park, Zambia, the fearless feline is seen taking on the huge reptile and snatching a chunk of meat from the crocodile’s mouth.





It appears the Leopard was starving after an unsuccessful hunting day and had to risk it all or sleep hungry.





Watch the incredible video below