Saturday, March 21, 2020- People are often advised to hail cabs when drunk due to the risk that comes with driving while intoxicated.





However, it appears even some of the taxi drivers are endangering the lives of their customers by driving while drunk.





A case in point is this guy who hailed an uber in Nairobi and the driver that came to pick him was not only inebriated but was also smelling like a brewery.





What is even more shocking is that the driver claimed that he was not drunk but sleepy.





And when he threatened to report him to Uber, the guy told him to go ahead stating the ‘Uber is not my mama’





The video has stirred a storm on social media with some Netizens condemning the drunk driver while others reckon that the guy who recorded the video and posted it online went overboard.





Watch the video below.



