_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday March 25, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has today announced a raft of measures that his Government will undertake to cushion Kenyans from hard economic times brought by the Coronavirus pandemic.





Kenya has 28 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, a virus that had its epicenter in Wuhan, China.





The President said of the 28 cases, one has fully recovered and will be discharged from hospital soon.





The Head of State announced a number of incentives that his Government will provide to cushion Kenyans against the coronavirus pandemic and here is a summary of those incentives.





1. 100% tax relief for Kenyans earning a gross income of 24K or less





2. Reduction of PAYE from 30% to 25%





3. Reduction of Corporation Tax to 25% from 30%





4. Reduction of Turnover Tax to 1%





5. Appropriation of 10B to vulnerable people





6. Suspension of CRB listing





7. Pay cut for the Executive (President, DP, Cabinet Secretaries, CAS and PS)





8. All state / public officers with pre-existing medical conditions and are above 50 years of age to take leave or work from home.





9. A daily curfew between 7pm to 5am declared from this coming Friday, the 27th March 2020.





10. Reduction of VAT from 16 percent to 14 percent.



