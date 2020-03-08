_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 8, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto yesterday came clean about his last interaction with the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei before he was found brutally murdered on February 20.





Speaking during his funeral in Nakuru, the DP disclosed that he met the sergeant for a briefing in his office over the meeting that former Sports CS Rashid Echesa had organized there.





"We met on Monday of the week that he was found murdered.”





“That Monday, when I arrived at the office, I summoned the head of security as well as the person in charge of escort in that office.”





"The two came into my office and I wanted to know what had taken place on the previous Thursday because that Monday was my first day at the office (since the meeting reportedly took place).”





"The two briefed me about the occurrences and backed their claims with CCTV footage.”





“ Since Kenei had his colleagues in the same department, I called all three into my office and asked them what had transpired at the office and they told me.”





"Kenei told me that it was true he knew Echesa and he had received a call informing him that the former CS and his colleagues would be coming to the office because they had an appointment and he ushered them to the waiting room. Since investigations were still underway, I told them I need the truth," narrated Ruto.



