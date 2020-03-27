_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 27, 2020 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in an isolation ward at the Coast Provincial General Hospital in Mombasa.





Rabai MP, William Kamoti, was in isolation at the hospital after he came into contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor, Gideon Saburi, who had already tested positive.





On Friday, Ministry of Health officials confirmed that Kamoti was positive of the deadly disease that has killed over 24,000 and infected over 550,000 worldwide.





All medical staff who came into contact with the MP have also been put in isolation by the hospital





The MP interacted with a number of people including County officials on March 8th in Rabai, Kilifi County, to celebrate the International Women’s Day before concerns were raised by Kenyans and he was apprehended and forced to quarantine.



