Saturday March 7, 2020- Rogue men inside Harambee House are still working day and night to ensure Deputy President William Ruto doesn’t ascend to the throne in 2022.





Dr William Ruto, who is currently the favourite candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 is facing many hurdles since corrupt barons inside Uhuru’s administration fear his presidency.





Some of the corrupt barons who fear Ruto ‘s presidency is Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, who is working around the clock to ensure that the DP is stopped from getting inside the House on the Hill.





Other mercenaries who are working with Karanja Kibicho include former Equity Bank chairman, Peter Munga who is funding meetings to oppose Ruto’s Friday.





However on Friday, Kibicho and Munga’s plan of stopping Ruto’s ascendancy to the throne backfired after their goons in Muranga were beaten mercilessly and arrested for trying to disrupt Ruto’s function in Kiranga, Kandara constituency.





The goons were hired by Muranga Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, who was working under instructions of Kibicho.





They tried to disrupt the function but they were beaten to a bloody pulp by over 5000 Ruto’s strong army in Muranga.



