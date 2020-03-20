_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 20, 2020

-United States President Donald Trump has asked medics to start using Hydroxychloroquine to treat Novel Coronavirus.





Addressing a press conference at White House, Trump said Hydroxycholoroquine which is a malaria medication has proven to be effective in treating the disease that has technically ravaged the whole planet.





Hydroxychloroquine, sold under the brand name Plaquenil — and also used to treat arthritis and other ailments — was determined to be effective in killing the deadly bug in laboratory experiments.





Trump said it has shown “very, very encouraging early results” for use in people who have contracted the novel coronavirus.





He also noted that because it has been around for a long time, its side effects are well known “so we know that … if things don’t go as planned, it’s not going to kill anybody.”





The American top man described the drug as “a tremendous breakthrough” and a potential “game-changer.”





Kenya, which has 8 cases of Coronavirus, has a capacity to produce Hydroxycholoroquine in mass production.



