_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday March 13, 2020- Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on Wednesday.





Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday said the virus was confirmed on a female student who traveled in from the United States via London, United Kingdom.





However a Kenya Airways employee has confirmed that the female patient came from Italy on Wednesday and dispelled the Ministry of Health theory that the patient was from United States.





“The govt has lied to us... The said lady is called Millicent Musau and she came yesterday from Rome boarded in this plane... Am a staff at KQ and I know what happened... Guys they are lying to us,” said a Kenyan Airways man who requested anonymity.





Millicent is said to be in a stable condition and Kagwe said she will only be discharged once she is treated and turns out negative.



