Thursday March 26, 2020 - A Catholic priest who returned from Rome on Monday has refused to isolate himself at his home and is already spreading the Coronavirus disease at his hometown in Kitui County.





Fr. Nicholas Maanzo, who had been on a study tour in Italy, now the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, was spotted on Tuesday at a supermarket in Kitui town before visiting an ATM machine in the same area.





Irate residents were forced to call police after realizing that the man of the cloth was not following the Government’s directives to self-isolate for 14 days before coming into contact with any person.





On Wednesday, Kitui Central Sub-County DCI boss, Nzioka Singi, who was accompanied by Kitui County health officers, went to the Priest’s home at Kihara village where they are said to have only reprimanded him before demanding that he remains on self-quarantine.





According to Mr. Singi, the Priest did not show any signs of illness adding that he admitted his mistake and apologised for the risk he had posed.





The Priest claimed that he left his house because he did not have any food.



