Wednesday March 4, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta may have forced Governor Mike Sonko to give up Nairobi County to the National Government.





Speaking at the Kenya School of Government, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker, Beatrice Elachi, sensationally claimed that Governor Mike Sonko is not happy about surrendering Nairobi County to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.





Elachi accused the embattled Governor of sabotaging the Nairobi County take over by the State.





She accused Sonko of using proxies to halt the process through court.





"The deal between the State and County Government is good for Nairobians and Sonko too, he should not go behind the scenes and try to sabotage it," Elachi said.





She also said Sonko has gone against the terms and conditions of the deal by advertising waiver of licenses.





"The deal ties Sonko and State from doing anything for 21 days but on his part he is up and running," Elachi added.





Elachi has also accused the Senate of hijacking the County take over after failing to intervene and tame the Governor when he was running rogue.



