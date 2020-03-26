_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 26, 2020 - On March 13th, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, announced that Kenya has recorded its first case of Novel Coronavirus.





Kagwe said the patient was a 27 year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London.





Kagwe‘s announcement sent fear and panic across the country because the deadly disease has no known cure yet.





However, when Kagwe was making this announcement, a huge number of Governors were smiling because they saw this as a good opportunity to steal public money and enrich themselves.





Most Governors began setting funds aside meant for isolation wards and training residents about coronavirus.





In fact, Muranga Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, even bought a disinfectant to fumigate Muranga County even without a single recorded case of Coronavirus.





In Machakos, Governor Alfred Mutua set aside an isolation ward and some funds to train residents about Coronavirus.





In Bungoma, the County Government opened a 16 bed isolation ward in Webuye which is not in operation.





In Vihiga, the County set up a 6 bed isolation ward which looks worse than a cowshed.





Leave alone Nyamira with its isolation ward that looks like a concentration camp

In a nutshell, Governors across the country are using the coronavirus pandemic to siphon public money.





Kenya has 31 Coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon.



