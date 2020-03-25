_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 25, 2020 - A popular Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP is on the run and is being hunted down by DCI detectives and Ministry of Health officials for refusing to be screened after arriving from a neighboring County where Coronavirus has been confirmed.





On Monday, Tana River Governor, Dhadho Godhana, resolved that roadblocks be erected at the Kilifi border to check all motorists entering Tana River County.





Unfortunately, Garsen MP, Ali Wario Ashaka, who arrived recently from an official trip abroad refused to be screened at Kinagoni barrier.





Tana River Health CEC, Javan Bonaya, said the legislator refused to be screened, terming the exercise as annoying.





“Our field officers tried to speak to him about the screening but he refused and threatened to interfere with the entire exercise if he was not allowed to pass,” Bonaya said.





This comes two days after it emerged that Gideon Saburi tested positive for coronavirus, after defying the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine after jetting in from Germany.





Saburi will be prosecuted after completing the 14-day forced quarantine at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.



