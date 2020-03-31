_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 31, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has announced that the country has 50 cases of coronavirus pandemic and the number is expected to rise in the coming days.





Mutahi said Nairobi now leads with 37 confirmed Covid-19 cases followed by Kilifi (6), Mombasa (4), Kajiado, Kwale and Kitui with one each.





According to a data released by the Ministry of Health, Kilimani, Westlands and Kibra areas are the hotspots of novel coronavirus.



