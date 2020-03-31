_________________________________________________________________________
Monday March 31, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has announced that the country has 50 cases of coronavirus pandemic and the number is expected to rise in the coming days.
Mutahi said Nairobi now leads with 37 confirmed Covid-19 cases followed by Kilifi (6), Mombasa (4), Kajiado, Kwale and Kitui with one each.
According to a data released by the Ministry of Health, Kilimani, Westlands and Kibra areas are the hotspots of novel coronavirus.
Kagwe said from the 50 infected persons, the contact tracing had risen to 1, 426 people because Kenyans were flouting social distancing.
More than 720,000 people have been infected across the world and around 34,000 have died from coronavirus.
The Government announced on Sunday that at least 1,000 medics will be hired in the next one week to handle the rising number of coronavirus infections.
The new medics include nurses, clinical officers, lab technologists and doctors, among others.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
