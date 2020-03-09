_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday March 9, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto let the cat out of bag on Saturday when he claimed that some members in Government are frustrating his presidential bid in 2022.





Ruto, who was speaking in Chemasis, Nakuru County, during the burial of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei said that the system has carved an elaborate plan to finish him off before 2022.





In an unprecedented gush of the pent-up anger with events of the past few weeks, Ruto claimed that the murder of Sergent Kenei, a security officer in his office, was a double ploy to set him up against his community while also scandalising his office.





Though he never mentioned the Deep State, it is all clear that this amorphous organisation is responsible for the DP’s humiliation and embarrassment in recent days.





On Sunday, revered social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, revealed the names of members of the “Deep State”.





Alai said the Deep State or System are a bunch of silly individuals led by National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss, Philip Kameru, and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s immediate family members.





“The NIS boss is claimed to be the main head of deep state while relatives of incumbent president and his close associates are key members. Wacheni uongo. Hakuna cha deep state,” Alai said.



