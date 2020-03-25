_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta's Government is reportedly mulling a plan that will involve calling out the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to enforce a two-week quarantine of all Kenyans if they don't follow social distancing guidelines to help to contain the spread of the coronavirus.





On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the chairman of the National Security Council, met members of the top security organ at State House where they discussed the coronavirus.





The NSC as it is commonly known, comprises of the President, his deputy, Cabinet Secretaries for defence, foreign affairs, Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, the Attorney General, the Chief of Kenya Defence Forces, Director-General of the National Intelligence Service and Inspector General of the National Police Service.





During the meeting, the group resolved to put the country on a total lockdown if cases of coronavirus reach 100.





The country has 25 cases as of now.





In case of a lockdown, here are five commodities you should have to survive the 14 or 21 days lockdown.





1. Drinking water - Consider investing in a filter or you can drink boiled, cooled, filtered tap water as an alternative to bottled water.





2. Flour - Flour can be used to make a variety of foods. Clean your pantry thoroughly and freeze temporarily to kill bugs.





3. Dried legumes - Dried beans and lentils last a long time and are a good source of protein. Soak overnight before cooking.





4. Cooking oil -Unopened and stored properly, vegetable oil has a long shelf life. Avoid storing above a stove as heat makes it go rancid faster.





5. Milk - Powdered-condensed or UHT milk has a long shelf life unopened but once open should be consumed quickly, so plan its use to minimize waste.



