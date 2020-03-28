_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 28, 2020

- Heartless Kenyans refused to come to the rescue of a Chinese national who was involved in accident after his car collided with an oncoming vehicle.





The man was stuck inside the car pleading for help but people were just looking at him instead of rescuing his life.





It took the intervention of some kind hearted motorists who removed him from the wreckage and took him to a nearby hospital.









See video shared by a social media user who called out his fellow Kenyans for being heartless racists.











