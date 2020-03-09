_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 9, 2020 - High budget Kenyan slay queen and Diamond’s baby mama, Tanasha Donna, is busy serving men thirst traps on Instagram.





Tanasha jetted into the country last week after she broke up with her Tanzanian boyfriend, Diamond Platnumz, and fell out with his family members - including his mother.





The mother of one is not giving men space to breathe on social media as she flaunts her hot body.





Perhaps she is looking for a potential suitor.





Tanasha only dates filthy rich men and A-List celebrities.





See the juicy pics she posted.



















