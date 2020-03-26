_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - The Ministry of Health has warned all Governors across the country against announcing Coronavirus cases because they cannot test or treat them.





In a press conference at Afya House, Health Director-General, Patrick Amoth, said it is only the Ministry of Health that is mandated to give information to the public regarding coronavirus.





This comes after Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya announced that Kakamega County had confirmed one case of the virus.





“We have to appeal to the County Governments that we have one central reporting system so that we are consistent throughout our reporting in line with WHO requirement,” Patrick Amoth said.





The DG said that the case that was reported by the Governor is about a patient who is already isolated at Mbagathi health facility.





Amoth added that the patient originates from Kakamega, which may have prompted the Governor to report his case.





Governor Oparanya caused panic in Kakamega when he announced that a resident has turned positive for the virus.





Kenya has 31 coronavirus positive cases with one recovery.



