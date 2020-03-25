_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 25, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, led senior officials at his Ministry to take a Coronavirus test on Tuesday evening.





Kagwe was tested like any other Kenyan with the medical officer carrying out the test wearing a full-body protective suit as he screened and eventually took samples from the CS for lab testing.





“Leading by example! Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and staff tested for coronavirus,” tweeted the Ministry of Health.





“In line with Gov't directive to do random testing for members of public in targeted areas, this evening I got tested for #COVID19 together with MoH staff at Ministry Headquarters,” Kagwe tweeted.





The CS earlier on said that his Ministry will intensify testing of persons exhibiting symptoms related to the virus and individuals who have been in contact with positively diagnosed patients.





The Ministry also received a consignment of assorted medical merchandise from Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma.





The shipment included 100,000 medical masks, 20,000 test kits and 1,000 protective suits for coronavirus (Covid-19).





According to Mr. Kagwe, the items will be distributed to different Government designated laboratories and hospitals.



