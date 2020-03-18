_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - The number of coronavirus patients in Kenya has risen to seven after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, announced three more cases on Wednesday morning.





The three new cases are of a couple that travelled from Madrid into the country in March and a Burundi National who traveled from Dubai and arrived in Nairobi on 17th and was picked at JKIA.





“Today we have received confirmation of another three cases of Coronavirus following tests that were carried out by the National Influenza Centre as well as Kemri Laboratories in the Country, therefore, we now have in the country 7 confirmed cases.





"It is important to note that all these have been imported cases from outside the country.” Said Mutahi Kagwe.





Kagwe further emphasized the need to social-distance saying:





“We do not want to see anyone congregating anywhere.





“When we listened to the Chinese they repeated the issue of social distancing as the key to why their rate of infection is coming down”





Meanwhile, the government is contemplating total lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



