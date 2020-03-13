_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 13, 2020- Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has announced first Coronavirus (COVID-19) case in the country.





In a presser, Kagwe announced that the patient who is a Kenyan lady, travelled from the United States to London before arriving at JKIA on March 5.





The CS revealed that the patient is in stable condition and has given the government a list of people she has had contact with since arriving in the country.





" Ministry of health has confirmed the first coronavirus case in Kenya. The Kenyan citizen returning from the US to Nairobi via London on 5th March ," the Health CS stated.





Consequently, all public gatherings meetings, games, events, church crusades have been suspended.





In light of this development, Kenyans have been urged to thoroughly wash hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitizers; keep 1-meter distance from a person who is sneezing or coughing. Anyone coughing or sneezing asked to stay at home and avoid crowds.



