_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 9, 2020 - A married man is praying for the earth to swallow him alive after a lady disclosed that he is soliciting for sex from her.





The no-nonsense lady rushed to social media and paraded private chats of the married man wooing her with sweet words and promising her good money in exchange for sex.





The cheating man was offering the lady who is identified as Mercy Kiseu Ksh 70,000 for sex.





Mercy noted that married women bash slay queens for destroying their marriages yet their husbands are the ones who slide into their DMs begging for sex.





See how Mercy humiliated the married man.