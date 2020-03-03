Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - Prominent Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has found himself in the headlines again after he was involved in an affair with a married woman.





The wealthy prophet, who calls himself Major 1, started an affair with a sexy married lady identified as Rachel J, wife of Zimbabwe former Deputy Minister of Finance, Terence Mukupe, and impregnated her.





Rachel J is a sexy video vixen and a singer, who has appeared in top music videos in Zimbabwe.





She is also a businesslady and a fashion model.





The former Minister called out Prophet Bushiri for destroying his marriage and accused him of being a false prophet.





He further threatened to sue him after alleging that he defrauded him money when he was a member of his church.





Interestingly, Terence Mukupe wants the prophet to refund back his tithe and offerings that he gave to his church when he was a member after he impregnated his wife and wrecked his marriage.





Here are photos of the sexy woman involved in a cheating scandal with the prophet.















































