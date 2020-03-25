_________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - Here are raw photos of Wyclif Vincet Oduor alias Vinii, the notorious gangster who is said to have masterminded the theft of Ksh 72 million Standard Chartered Bank ATM robbery in September 2019.
The dreaded gangster was killed in Kayole during a fierce shoot out with patrol cops.
He was robbing the public in broad-daylight together with two of his accomplices who managed to escape when police cornered him.
See how he was killed like a dog.
