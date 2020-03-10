_________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Likoni MP, Mishi Mboko, has spoken over claims that Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has abandoned the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).
Over the last two months, Joho who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, has been conspicuously away from BBI meetings in Narok and Kitui Counties.
But speaking on Monday, Mboko said that Joho had taken a break because he was on an official tour of Israel, Europe, and the US.
The vocal MP said Joho will join the BBI rally in Nakuru once he is back dispelling doubts over the Mombasa boss’ stance on BBI.
“Joho is where is Raila is."
"He is on an official tour abroad and will join him (Raila) at the Nakuru rally once he is back,” Mboko said.
Mboko further urged Coast residents to push Governor Joho to the national political stage under BBI even as other regions make their own political bargains.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
