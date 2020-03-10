Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Likoni MP, Mishi Mboko, has spoken over claims that Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has abandoned the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Over the last two months, Joho who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, has been conspicuously away from BBI meetings in Narok and Kitui Counties.





But speaking on Monday, Mboko said that Joho had taken a break because he was on an official tour of Israel, Europe, and the US.



