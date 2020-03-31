_________________________________________________________________________

Dear Mutahi Kagwe

I understand the challenge you are facing; you came in and had to jump in at the deep end. However, I know you can do better than this.

Let me share my thoughts with you.

You've spent too much time on media briefings telling us about new cases. You can now let Oguna or the Chief Medical Officer read them out, and then email these details to newsrooms and we shall get them on Whatsapp, Twitter etc. Plus, Kiswahili is the national language, let the message reach the masses in a language they understand.

You've told us about other countries successful strategies in curbing the spread of Coronavirus and how we should emulate them. Benchmarking is good, BUT don't copy paste what China, USA or UK are doing. They do not have Mathare, Mukuru-kwa-Njenga or Kibra; We are worlds apart.



They have working Public Services and social support plans. As for tax cuts.............how many Kenyans earn a salary?

You're spending too much time telling us off and threatening us. Address each social group's needs like a strategist.

Work with us, not against us.

From you, Bw CS, we want to know the level of government preparedness like:

How many more ICU beds you have added in each county

How many more ventilators you have purchased,

How many more Health workers you have hired

How many PPEs you have bought and their distribution

How many people are testing per day outside of those you're tracing?

Are we carrying out drive-by and mass testing; when and where?

What is our disaster management program and has it been effected?

Tell us how we can work with you, without shifting the blame and lecturing. We know it's a big challenge. and a tough job.

Leave the lectures to the doctor, the Chief Medical Officer.

Show us what is happening in the counties on the state of the so called Isolation wards because Bungoma has proved that counties are telling us porkies.

Most importantly, Tell us how you are organising water, sanitation, and socioeconomic support programs for the poor, homeless and very vulnerable without beating them for being out late, and then leaving them to ''eat cake''!

Let's not focus on the celebrity thing by simply holding daily press briefings. We don't have to do it the American way.

Instead, consult and strategise with your team, colleagues and other key food security, health and social services stakeholders before addressing us.

Consult, not just senior government officers, talk to NGO's and ordinary people. Virtual meetings and all that.



Bwana CS outline for us practical, home-grown government strategies that can work in Kenya, and avoid draconian approaches to delivering your message.

And finally, talk to us and with us; don't talk at us. You are not a headmaster, you are a CS.



Thank you.