_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 30, 2020 - Despite the Government implementing a curfew that started on Friday night at 7PM to curtail the spread of coronavirus, some Kenyans are still defying those orders and engaging law enforcers in cat and mouse games.





This man was caught in a bar drinking during the curfew hours and taught a lesson that he will never forget.





Cops broke into the bar after learning that they were some naughty Kenyans who had locked themselves inside drinking.





The grown up man was forced to twerk for the cops while half naked.





See video.