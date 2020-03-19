_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - Several people are feared dead in a Grissy accident between Ruaka and Kiambu road, near Two Rivers Mall.





The morning accident involved two 14 seater Matatus.





According to a survey done by the NTSA more people have died from road accidents this year as compared to a similar period last year.





The death toll until March 4, 2020, stood at 595 which is 51 more people than the same period last year.





See photos from the scene below.























