Thursday, March 19, 2020- Several people are feared dead in a Grissy accident between Ruaka and Kiambu road, near Two Rivers Mall.
The morning accident involved two 14 seater Matatus.
According to a survey done by the NTSA more people have died from road accidents this year as compared to a similar period last year.
The death toll until March 4, 2020, stood at 595 which is 51 more people than the same period last year.
