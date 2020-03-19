_________________________________________________________________________

Vacancy:

Grants Intern





Location: Nairobi

Job description

For more almost 60 years, the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) has been a leader in African conservation and sustainable development. AWF is seeking a dynamic and high performing intern to support the Grants Management Team (GMT) with Awards data entry into the Serenic Accounting System. To be successful in this position, the successful candidate will be self-motivated, capable of working with minimum supervision, high numerical accuracy and demonstrate high levels of integrity and good work ethics.

Responsibilities

Entering award estimate budget in Award Vision in accordance with;

approved work plan approved personnel budget by employee approved donor annualized budget

Enter award estimate budget by donor annual years

Update award obligations in Award Vision

Update award reporting milestones in Award vision

Documents filling in AWF box storage according to checklist to provided

Any other duties as delegated by the supervisor

Qualifications

At least CPA II or any other professional accounting qualification

An undergraduate degree in Accounting will be an added advantage

Familiarization with government regulations.

At least 6 months experience in a similar position

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel spreadsheets

Ability to work as part of a team.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to effectively manage multiple tasks and to prioritize them.

Demonstrated interest and understanding of key concepts in administrative support services.

Ability to work with minimal supervision

How to Apply