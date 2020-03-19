0
Vacancy: Grants Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job description
For more almost 60 years, the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) has been a leader in African conservation and sustainable development. AWF is seeking a dynamic and high performing intern to support the Grants Management Team (GMT) with Awards data entry into the Serenic Accounting System. To be successful in this position, the successful candidate will be   self-motivated, capable of working with minimum supervision, high numerical accuracy and demonstrate high levels of integrity and good work ethics.
Responsibilities
  • Entering award estimate budget in Award Vision in accordance with;
  1. approved work plan
  2. approved personnel budget by employee
  3. approved donor annualized budget
  • Enter award estimate budget by donor annual years
  • Update award obligations in Award Vision
  • Update award reporting milestones in Award vision
  • Documents filling in AWF box storage according to checklist to provided
  • Any other duties as delegated by the supervisor
Qualifications
  • At least CPA II or any other professional accounting qualification
  • An undergraduate degree in Accounting will be an added advantage
  • Familiarization with government regulations.
  • At least 6 months experience in a similar position
  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel spreadsheets
  • Ability to work as part of a team.
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to effectively manage multiple tasks and to prioritize them.
  • Demonstrated interest and understanding of key concepts in administrative support services.
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision
How to Apply
Click here to apply. Please send a cover letter and a detailed CV as a single PDF document indicating daytime telephone numbers, address and names of three referees with the Job Title in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. CLOSING DATE: Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis with the deadline to apply March 23, 2020
