Vacancy: Grants Intern
Location: Nairobi
Job description
For more almost 60 years, the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) has been a leader in African conservation and sustainable development. AWF is seeking a dynamic and high performing intern to support the Grants Management Team (GMT) with Awards data entry into the Serenic Accounting System. To be successful in this position, the successful candidate will be self-motivated, capable of working with minimum supervision, high numerical accuracy and demonstrate high levels of integrity and good work ethics.
Responsibilities
- Entering award estimate budget in Award Vision
in accordance with;
- approved work plan
- approved personnel budget by employee
- approved donor annualized budget
- Enter award estimate budget by donor annual
years
- Update award obligations in Award Vision
- Update award reporting milestones in Award
vision
- Documents filling in AWF box storage according
to checklist to provided
- Any other duties as delegated by the
supervisor
Qualifications
- At least CPA II or any other professional
accounting qualification
- An undergraduate degree in Accounting will be
an added advantage
- Familiarization with government regulations.
- At least 6 months experience in a similar
position
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel
spreadsheets
- Ability to work as part of a team.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to effectively manage multiple tasks
and to prioritize them.
- Demonstrated interest and understanding of key
concepts in administrative support services.
- Ability to work with minimal supervision
How to Apply
Click here to apply. Please send a cover letter and a detailed CV as a single PDF document indicating daytime telephone numbers, address and names of three referees with the Job Title in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted. CLOSING DATE: Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis with the deadline to apply March 23, 2020
