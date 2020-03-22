_________________________________________________________________________

At PwC, the purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems.





We’re a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 208,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in Assurance, Tax and Advisory services.

In Africa, we’re the largest provider of professional services with offices in 31 countries and over 8,000 people.

This enables us to provide our clients with seamless and consistent service, wherever they’re located on the continent.

In East Africa, our member firms in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Zambia work together to build trust in society and solve important problems.

Our in-depth knowledge and understanding of operating environments in the region enables us to put ourselves in our clients’ shoes and offer truly tailored Tax, Assurance and Advisory solutions to unique business challenges.

Roles & Responsibilities

As an Associate, you’ll work as part of a team of problem solvers, helping to solve complex business issues from strategy to execution. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to:

• Proactively assist the team in various aspects of the project

• Prepare deliverables

• Contribute to the development of your own and team’s technical acumen

• Keep up to date with local and national business and economic issues

• Ensure you are adhering to compliance matters

• Work on developing internal relationships and your PwC brand

Requirements

• Should be a Kenyan Citizen

• Minimum of a B+ and above in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its Equivalent.

• A Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of an upper second-class honors or its equivalent.

• Should either; have graduated in 2019 and did not participate in the Graduate Associate program for 2019 or are graduating in 2020 and will have completed your studies by September 2020.

How To Apply

All applications to be done online.