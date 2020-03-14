_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 14, 2020 - Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has ordered all Discotheques and Nightclubs closed for 30 days across Mombasa County starting tonight.





This drastic measure is aimed at containing the possible of the deadly coronavirus.





The county has also suspended all inter-school functions and launched a door-to-door sensitisation on hygiene.





All hotels have been directed to provide customers with sanitisers.





The country is on a high alert after the government confirmed first case of COVID-19 in Kenya yesterday.





The patient is a 27-year old lady who arrived in JKIA on March 5 from USA via London.





According to the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the patient, who is in isolation in Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is stable.





Meanwhile, seven people believed to be among the individuals who came into contact with the lady who tested positive for the virus have been isolated at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.





The seven are reportedly from Rongai where the first patient, code-named patient zero hailed from.



