Monday, March 30, 2020 - Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has issued two new directives for boda boda operators to curb the spread of Coronavirus after the number of infected people rose to 50.





Boda boda operators have been directed to only carry one pillion passenger per trip with police under orders to ensure the directive is adhered to.





All riders and their passengers have been ordered to wear a face mask during all trips.

"The 8 new cases are spread out within 6 Counties, Kitui County now has 1.”





“From the data, it is now evident that Covid-19 is being spread by community transmission.”





"Community transmission means that the disease is no longer being imported but it is here with us, we are now spreading it among ourselves.”





“This calls for more personal responsibility, we must raise our levels of alertness and safety measures," the CS explained.





Nairobi still leads in Covid-19 infections with 34 confirmed cases followed by Kilifi which has six, three have been reported from Mombasa while Kajiado, Kwale and Kitui still have one case each.





“From the above data it is evident that the virus is being spread through community transmission, which means that the disease is not being imported but being transmitted within ourselves,” revealed Kagwe on Monday.





On the same breath, Mutahi called on Nairobians to avoid travelling to the countryside as they risk carrying the virus to the vulnerable and elderly persons who live upcountry.



